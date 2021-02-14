Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cree by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cree by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cree by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

