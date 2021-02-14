Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Up 63.1% in January

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the January 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Crew Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 92,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,248. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWEGF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

