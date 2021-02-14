CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$15.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.14 and a 52-week high of C$17.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.58%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

