Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) rose 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 704,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 727% from the average daily volume of 85,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

