CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.69 million.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $162.78 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,325.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

