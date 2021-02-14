Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.