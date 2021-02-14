Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 275 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

