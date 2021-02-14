D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 7.7%

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 594,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 413,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.57.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

