D Bryan Jordan Sells 97,149 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

