D.R. Horton, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend payment by 70.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of DHI opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

