D. Scott Neal Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

QLD stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

