D. Scott Neal Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

