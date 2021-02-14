D. Scott Neal Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $106.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

