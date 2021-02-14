Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in January

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNPLY opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

