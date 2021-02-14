Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 123,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock worth $3,256,573 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTZ opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $87.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

