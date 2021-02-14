Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 37,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 19,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

