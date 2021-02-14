Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 10.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Southern by 12.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Southern by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 34,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

