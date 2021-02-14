Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,140 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

