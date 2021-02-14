Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,894 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of ST opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.