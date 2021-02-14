Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Brasada Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,354. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

