Danske Bank A/S’s (DNKEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

