Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

WILLF opened at $43.35 on Friday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

