Desjardins Increases Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to $71.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.41% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:CLNFF opened at $47.52 on Friday. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

