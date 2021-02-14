DIA (DIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.80 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One DIA token can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00005601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $76.89 million and approximately $41.80 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00271495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00085900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00089798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00098818 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00185256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.68 or 0.89309320 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights.

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.