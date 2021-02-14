Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Receives €52.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.68 ($71.39).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

DLG stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €65.56 ($77.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

