Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.31 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $6,534.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00111691 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,571,978 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

