Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.99. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

DIN stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

