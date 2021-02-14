Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.57

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.14, with a volume of 3175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,677,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,605 shares of company stock valued at $18,042,312. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.