Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 2nd

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 15-1 split was announced on Friday, January 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $686.58 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $690.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

