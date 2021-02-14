Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 58,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $213,948.28. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

DVCR remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,514. The company has a market cap of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.62. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.