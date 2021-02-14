DraftCoin Market Capitalization Tops $174,340.87 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 284.8% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $174,340.87 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

