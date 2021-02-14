DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $91.70.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.