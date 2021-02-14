DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $9,219.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 35% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001727 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

