Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,484. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

