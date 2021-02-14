Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

