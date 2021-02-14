Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.05% of Duluth worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 442,467 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Duluth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTH opened at $13.91 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $409.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

