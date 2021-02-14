E Randall Engel Sells 5,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

E Randall Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00.

NEM stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 141,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

