Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $122.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,048 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

