Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.