Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) & Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Financial Analysis

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Intuitive Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intuitive Surgical $4.48 billion 21.20 $1.38 billion $9.95 81.19

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eargo and Intuitive Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Surgical 3 8 10 0 2.33

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.18%. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus price target of $736.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.80%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Eargo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Intuitive Surgical 24.45% 12.08% 10.44%

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Eargo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

