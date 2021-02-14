Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of ESTE opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $439.58 million, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

