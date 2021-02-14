Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the January 14th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETV opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.