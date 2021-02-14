ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $260.99

ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.99 and traded as high as $337.00. ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 5,187 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.78. The company has a market cap of £222.91 million and a PE ratio of 89.19.

About ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

