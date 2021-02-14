Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $550.28

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.28 and traded as high as $554.00. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) shares last traded at $551.00, with a volume of 222,619 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 26.56 and a quick ratio of 25.75. The company has a market capitalization of £948.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 550.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.03%.

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 1,000 shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380 ($7,029.00). Also, insider Glen Suarez sold 24,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77), for a total transaction of £128,034.06 ($167,277.32).

About Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

