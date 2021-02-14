Ellevest Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $292.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $293.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

