Ellevest Inc. Acquires 3,384 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in KeyCorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,482,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

