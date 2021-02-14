Ellevest Inc. Buys 403 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $207.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average is $159.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

