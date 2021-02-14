Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,114 shares of company stock worth $13,840,001. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

