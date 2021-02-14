Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Mirova grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

VRTX stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

