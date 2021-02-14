Ellevest Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

NYSE WSO opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

